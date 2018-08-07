Boston Properties (BXP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.86.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of Boston Properties opened at $129.57 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,419,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,176,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,451,000 after buying an additional 1,360,861 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,214,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,315,000 after buying an additional 560,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,377,000 after buying an additional 356,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,724,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,615,000 after buying an additional 235,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.