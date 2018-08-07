Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 4,048 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises about 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.84% of Cogent Communications worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 547.37%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $147,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,616 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

