Bonpay (BON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Bonpay token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Bonpay has a market cap of $1.18 million and $29,763.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014168 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00384151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00192554 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

