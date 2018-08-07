Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) & EV Energy Partners (EVEP) Critical Contrast

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) and EV Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EVEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of EV Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of EV Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and EV Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 51.92% 7.13% 6.00% EV Energy Partners -59.46% -13.03% -5.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and EV Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $192.12 million 3.96 -$2.36 million N/A N/A EV Energy Partners $225.69 million 0.03 -$134.20 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EV Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EV Energy Partners has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy and EV Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 EV Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than EV Energy Partners.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats EV Energy Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved reserves of 102.0 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

EV Energy Partners Company Profile

EV Energy Partners, L.P. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties are located in the Barnett Shale; the San Juan Basin; the Appalachian Basin; Michigan; Central Texas; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana; the Mid?Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; and the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had estimated net proved reserves of 12.6 million barrels of oil; 575.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and 33.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. EV Energy GP, L.P. serves as the general partner of EV Energy Partners, L.P. EV Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas. On April 2, 2018, EV Energy Partners, L.P., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

