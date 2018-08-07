Bojangles (BOJA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bojangles, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. Bojangles’, Inc. is based in North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOJA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bojangles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bojangles from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Bojangles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of BOJA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. 2,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,408. Bojangles has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $505.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Bojangles had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bojangles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 987,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

