Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aqua America (WTR)

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 601,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. Aqua America has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $211.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

