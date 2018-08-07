Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Boeing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 28,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Boeing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 27,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $348.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing Co has a one year low of $230.94 and a one year high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.49.

In other news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

