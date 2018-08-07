BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in PPL by 14.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 276,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 14.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in PPL by 310.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 134,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,549 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in PPL by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in PPL by 23.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.97 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

