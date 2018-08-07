BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in Xerox Corp (XRX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox opened at $26.14 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, Chairman Keith Cozza acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.