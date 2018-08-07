BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in CA, Inc. (CA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,444 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CA were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of CA by 22.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 981,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 182,231 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CA by 214.3% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 933,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. CA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. CA had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CA news, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,101,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $253,874.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,720 shares of company stock worth $6,947,746 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

