BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,851 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.16% of AMC Entertainment worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $88,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,864 shares of company stock valued at $443,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.89%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

