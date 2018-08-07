BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.78 Million Position in Dana Inc (DAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dana were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.