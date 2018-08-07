BMO Capital Markets Lowers Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) to Market Perform

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Spark Therapeutics traded down $21.60, hitting $56.01, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,557,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.39. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 935.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

