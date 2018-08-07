Bluzelle Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003153 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, FCoin and COSS. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and $3.23 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00387440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00192512 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,206,993 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, COSS, Bitbns, IDEX, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

