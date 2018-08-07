Blue Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $770.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $770.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00368045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00194084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

