BLUE (BLUE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,690.00

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One BLUE token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. BLUE has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003465 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00383099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00191754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

