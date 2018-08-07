BLOCKv (VEE) Tops One Day Volume of $94,747.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $25.93 million and $94,747.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00368045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00194084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,968,986,470 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Radar Relay, BitForex, Bancor Network, Tidex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

