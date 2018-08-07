Blockport Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Blockport has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001713 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $20,477.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,870,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

