BlackRock Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 65.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canada Goose from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Canada Goose from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.62 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

