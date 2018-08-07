BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

TPVG opened at $13.80 on Monday. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $244.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. analysts expect that TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

