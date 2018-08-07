BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 135,926 Red Violet Inc (RDVT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Red Violet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Red Violet during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Derek Dubner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Brauser bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $64,328.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 246,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,750 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Red Violet opened at $7.60 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Red Violet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

