BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 28,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGP opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Gas Equity Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Western Gas Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

