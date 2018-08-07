BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 153,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 74,516 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.67.

BLK stock opened at $482.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.62 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,850. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

