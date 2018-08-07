BlackRock Inc. Acquires 21,553 Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETE. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 890,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 693,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,058,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 474,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.83%.

ETE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

