Blackbaud (BLKB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Blackbaud opened at $99.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

