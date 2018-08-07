Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 57.2% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,413,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,384 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,941,000. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 553,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of Black Stone Minerals opened at $17.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.