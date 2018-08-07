Bitradio Hits One Day Volume of $91.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $262,560.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00068408 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010056 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000455 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001882 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 11,644,506 coins and its circulating supply is 6,644,502 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

