Bitdeal (BDL) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Bitdeal coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Bitdeal has a total market cap of $412,917.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitdeal alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.01056580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003936 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015764 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Bitdeal Profile

Bitdeal (CRYPTO:BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in . Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitdeal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitdeal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.