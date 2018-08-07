Bitcurrency (BTCR) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Bitcurrency has a total market capitalization of $227,145.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcurrency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcurrency has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcurrency alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcurrency

Bitcurrency (CRYPTO:BTCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2014. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam

Bitcurrency Coin Trading

Bitcurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.