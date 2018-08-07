BitConnect Market Capitalization Tops $6.47 Million (BCC)

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One BitConnect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00009983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitConnect has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $8,270.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitConnect has traded 85.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.01023101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003973 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About BitConnect

BitConnect (CRYPTO:BCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,579,058 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,474 coins. The official website for BitConnect is www.bitconnect.co . BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitConnect Coin Trading

BitConnect can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

