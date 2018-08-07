Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00070152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, Altcoin Trader and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $102.10 million and approximately $170,107.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.75 or 0.02617619 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00351144 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00324157 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00210649 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024117 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003641 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,509,529 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.