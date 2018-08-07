Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $23,471.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,153,688 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

