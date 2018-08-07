Birchview Capital LP Has $1.25 Million Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics opened at $36.70 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other news, SVP Derrell Porter sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $61,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $111,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,484. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

