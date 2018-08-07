BipCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, BipCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One BipCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BipCoin has a market cap of $28,962.00 and $0.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Masari (MSR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

