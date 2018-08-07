BiosCrypto Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BIOS)

BiosCrypto (CURRENCY:BIOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, BiosCrypto has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiosCrypto has a market cap of $26,890.00 and $0.00 worth of BiosCrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiosCrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2015. BiosCrypto’s total supply is 20,821,709 coins. BiosCrypto’s official Twitter account is @vanyabios . The official website for BiosCrypto is bioscrypto.com

BiosCrypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiosCrypto directly using US dollars.

