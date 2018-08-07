Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF (FDVV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF by 1,080.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $30.36 on Monday. FID COVINGTON T/CORE DIVID ETF has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

