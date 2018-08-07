Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. EXACT Sciences makes up 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EXACT Sciences worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,948 shares of company stock worth $1,228,412. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $50.43 on Monday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

