BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioLife Solutions opened at $18.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $108,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 214,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $2,436,431.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,968. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

