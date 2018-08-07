BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.18

News articles about BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioLife Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.0941193936805 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions traded up $0.45, reaching $19.30, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,932. The company has a market cap of $264.10 million, a P/E ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 0.64. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $3,248,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $491,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,478 shares of company stock worth $6,925,968. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.