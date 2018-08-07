BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 850,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 442,584 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 388.58% and a negative net margin of 122.75%. research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

