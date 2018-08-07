Biocept (BIOC) & InVitae (NVTA) Head to Head Contrast

InVitae (NYSE: NVTA) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of InVitae shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of InVitae shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InVitae and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVitae 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biocept 0 1 1 0 2.50

InVitae presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Biocept has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 72.59%. Given InVitae’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InVitae is more favorable than Biocept.

Risk & Volatility

InVitae has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InVitae and Biocept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVitae $68.22 million 7.89 -$123.38 million ($2.65) -3.02 Biocept $5.07 million 2.04 -$21.61 million ($23.72) -0.19

Biocept has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InVitae. InVitae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InVitae and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVitae -154.96% -127.38% -68.70% Biocept -561.47% -445.14% -196.63%

Summary

InVitae beats Biocept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. It also operates Patient Insights Networks, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform that is used for the collection, analysis, and management of patient family history information. Invitae Corporation serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

