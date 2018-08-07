Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Big Lots opened at $46.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Big Lots by 45.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $256,000.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.