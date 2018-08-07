Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Big Lots opened at $46.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Big Lots by 45.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $256,000.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

