BidaskClub Upgrades Opko Health (OPK) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPK. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Opko Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of Opko Health opened at $5.51 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.90 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,562.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 552,719 shares of company stock worth $2,487,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

