BidaskClub Upgrades Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock opened at $4.21 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $325.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock had a negative return on equity of 147.98% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. equities analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen bought 10,000 shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 102,520 shares in the company, valued at $389,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock Company Profile

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

