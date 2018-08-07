BidaskClub Upgrades Dollar Tree (DLTR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.76.

Dollar Tree traded up $0.60, hitting $90.88, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 37,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,155. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,661,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,378,000 after acquiring an additional 323,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 83.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,467,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,115,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 128.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

