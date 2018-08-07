BidaskClub Lowers Verisign (VRSN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 411,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,643. Verisign has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Verisign by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

