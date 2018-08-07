BidaskClub Lowers Synopsys (SNPS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.14. 692,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,983. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $75.59 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,766,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,977.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock worth $6,421,334 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

