BidaskClub Lowers Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 241,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,108. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $199,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $236,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

