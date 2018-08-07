BidaskClub Lowers BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) to Sell

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCOR. Craig Hallum set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $82,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,396.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $2,975,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 672,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,328,760.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,495 shares of company stock worth $4,515,649 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 49,328 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 79,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 86.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

