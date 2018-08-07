BidaskClub Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.